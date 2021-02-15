Categories
Aluminum Die-Casting Machine By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Forecast

 

The Global

 

Aluminum Die-Casting Machine Market is

 

expected to exhibit a CAGR of

 

6% during the forecast

 

period to reach USD 1.5

 

Billion by 2025.

Segmentation

 

By Product Type: The product type segments are high-pressure die casting

 

(HPDC), low-pressure die casting (LPDC), and others. The high-pressure die

 

casting (HPDC) segment accounts for over 70% of the market share due to the

 

unparalleled casting cycle time offered by these machines, making it the

 

largest segment. These machines are well-suited for automation due to their

 

complex mechanism. A high volume of aluminum can be shaped in a short amount of

 

time, leading to the use of HPDC machines in the automotive, packaging, and

 

construction industries. LPDC machines have slow casting cycle times but can

 

produce complex patterns without compromising on structural integrity. Dense

 

aluminum can be modeled using LPDC machines, which find applicability in the

 

aerospace industry.

By Industry Vertical: The automotive segment is the largest as

 

aluminum parts are increasingly replacing iron and steel components in

 

automotive manufacturing. Aluminum is a lightweight metal which serves to

 

greatly enhance the fuel efficiency of vehicles, a factor that is driving the

 

growth of the segment. Aluminum parts are easy to replace and recycle, which

further enhances their utility in the automotive industry. The power segment is

 

also expected to showcase significant growth. While aluminum is not as good a

 

conductor as copper, it is lighter and, thus, offers a better

 

conductivity-to-weight ratio. Therefore, aluminum is utilized in transmission

 

lines, power cables, and power grids to reduce power dissipation; moreover, its

 

light weight does not stress the supporting structure. The growth of utilities

 

in developing economies is driving the growth of the segment. In the

 

construction industry, aluminum is used in roofing, doors, and windows owing to

 

its excellent malleability, corrosion resistance, and light weight.  The

 

growth of the global construction industry is directly fueling the growth of

 

the global aluminum die-casting machine market.

Key Players

 

 

Buhler AG (Switzerland)

 

 

  1. Technology Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

 

 

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd (Japan)

 

 

TOYO Machinery & Metal (Japan)

 

 

Ube Industries, Ltd (Japan)

 

 

Walbro (US)

 

 

Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

 

 

Alcast Company (US)

 

 

Consolidated Metco, Inc. (US)

 

 

Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (US)

 

 

Frech (EN) (Germany)

 

 

Idra Group Ltd (Italy)

 

 

HMT Machine Tools Limited (India)

