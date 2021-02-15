 Global Intelligent Buildings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Intelligent Buildings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Buildings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
ABB
Cisco Systems
Schneider
United Technologies
BuildingIQ
Honeywell
IBM
Johnson Controls
Delta Controls
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy Management
Intelligent Security Systems
Infrastructure Management
Network & Communication Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Government
Airports
Hospitals
Institutes
Manufacturing & Industrial facilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
