Global Industrial Robots Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

Executive Summary

The Global Industrial Robots Market was valued at approximately USD 17 billion in the year 2019. The global robotics market is experiencing a strong upswing in demand since many years, owing to rapid industrialization. The demand for industrial robots has been accelerating owing to the ongoing trend towards automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots. At automotive OEMs, industrial robots are welding and painting cars. Within warehouses, they are putting stock on shelves, picking out items for orders, transporting goods from docks to shipping areas, and packaging them for transport. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe.

Moreover, industrial robots offer several benefits, including cost reduction, increased rate of operation, size reduction, and improving quality, along with improved manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Rising awareness regarding the benefits they offer is anticipated to affect the market positively.

Industrial robots find their greatest use in the automotive industry, where robots on assembly lines build cars, and the electrical/electronics industry, which uses robots to put chips on circuit boards. With the automotive and electronics sectors expected to remain leaders in automation, they will account for most industry-specific demand for end-effectors.

Asia Pacific region holds the major Industrial Robots market share of around 66.40% in 2019. The rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific could lead to a steady revenue generation opportunity for the industrial robotics industry in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Industrial Robots Market by Value (USD Million) and by Volume (Units).

• The report analyses the Industrial Robots Market by End Users (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Others).

• The report assesses the Industrial Robots market by Product (Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Cartesian Robots, Others).

• The report assesses the Industrial Robots market by Model Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots).

• The Global Industrial Robots Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, End Users, Product, and Model type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Midea Group, Kawasaki Robotics, Hikvision, Denso Corporation

• The report presents the analysis of Industrial Robots market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Industrial Robots Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

