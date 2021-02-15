Palm Oil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Insight

Palm Oil can be classified into crude palm oil, palm kernel oil, and others. Palm oil is one amongst the most nutritious edible oil. It is derived from palm fruit which is originally from Western Africa but can flourish wherever heat and rainfall are abundant. Crude palm oil is derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree and referred as “red palm oil” because of its rich dark red color in its unprocessed natural state. Whereas, palm kernel oil is derived from the seed or the kernel of the palm fruit. Palm oil has a high resistance to oxidation and therefore has a long shelf life.

Palm oil is a nutritious vegetable oil derived from palm fruit. They are originally from Western Africa but are now grown throughout Africa, Asia, North America, and South America. Palm oil contains carotenes like lycopene and beta-carotene in abundance. Moreover, palm oil has a high resistance to oxidation and therefore has a long shelf life. The most commonly used palm oil are crude palm oil, palm kernel oil, and others. They are applicable to cooking oil, bio-diesel, lubricants, cosmetics, and others.

Palm oil is one amongst the most nutritious edible oil. It is derived from palm fruit which is originally from Western Africa but can flourish wherever heat and rainfall are abundant. Palm oil can be classified into palm kernel oil, crude palm oil and others. Crude palm oil is derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree and referred as “red palm oil” because of its rich dark red color in its unprocessed natural state. Whereas, palm kernel oil is derived from the seed or the kernel of the palm fruit. Palm oil has a high resistance to oxidation and therefore has a long shelf life.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market and is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Indonesia and Malaysia, being the major producers and exporters of global palm oil market have the highest contribution to the growth of palm oil market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, palm oil is found in approximately 40-50% of household products in Australia. Government initiatives in India in favor of bio-diesel is supporting the growth of palm oil in this region. Moreover, increasing

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major Palm oil players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Palm Oil Market are Golden Agri Resources Limited (Singapore), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Godrej Agrovet Limited (India), London Sumatra (Indonesia), Sime Darby (Malaysia), Kulim BHD (Malaysia), IOI Corp. (Malaysia) and Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Segments

The Global Palm Oil Market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of type, the palm oil market is segmented into crude palm oil, palm kernel oil, and others. Among all, crude palm oil is dominating the market followed by palm kernel oil. Crude palm oil has less saturated fat than palm kernel oil. Moreover, crude palm oil has a high level of tocotrienols which makes it an outstanding source of vitamin E and a powerful antioxidant, driving the growth of the segment.

On the basis of the application, the palm oil market is segmented into bio-diesel, lubricant, cooking oil, cosmetics, and others. Amongst all the cooking oil segment is dominating the market. However, cosmetics segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Global Palm Oil Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market and is witnessed to have a substantial growth over the forecast period with increasing consumption of palm oil in different industries. Indonesia and Malaysia are the major producers and exporters of palm fruit which are majorly contributing to the growth of palm oil market in Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe are projected to have a moderate growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to be the fastest growing region in palm oil market over the estimated period.

