Global Rodenticidesg Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Rodenticides Market size is projected to be valued at USD 6.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for rodenticides is increasing with raising awareness of food safety and diseases spread by rodents. The pesticides market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected for the rodenticides market. There is also an increase in the per capita income, which leads to a rise in demand for hygienic living conditions. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing the growing demand for rodenticides.

The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on expanding introducing new products in the market. For instance, in 2018, BASF SE launched Selontra, a rodent bait formulation based on the active ingredient, cholecalciferol, for rodent control. The product has high efficiency in controlling rodent invasion in just seven days. Such initiatives by major manufacturers are projected to have a significant impact on the rodenticides market size during the forecast period.

High Investments in R&D: R&D investments by the major manufacturers enhance the products, services, and technologies. For instance, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies to develop efficiency and effectiveness which includes encapsulation techniques. It is gaining massive acceptance among manufacturers. Encapsulation technology helps to improve its release and offer a longer shelf life by protecting it from the external environment. Research and development will lead to the formation of new products with improved quality and functionality by including better formulation.





Rising demand for natural ingredients: Consumer focus on health and wellness has seen a rise in recent years owing to increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes. This has changed consumer food choices and perception of natural ingredients. Thus, rising consumer preference for natural and clean-label products is driving the demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage as well as animal nutrition industry.

