Seed Treatmentg Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 Global Seed Treatmentg Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Seed Treatment Market is Projected to Be Valued at USD 13,814.0 Million by 2025, Expanding at a 10.10% CAGR During the Forecast Period.

The global seed treatment market is likely to grow at a notable pace during the forecast period. The demand for seed treatment has been increasing across the globe over the last few years, driving market growth. Seed treatment is a cost-effective approach compared to any other crop protection methods, which is projected to act as a significant driver for the growth of the global seed treatment market. However, unfavorable climatic conditions are expected to restrict the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of organic farming practices in emerging economies offers a lucrative opportunity to seed treatment manufacturers.

North America dominated the seed treatment market in 2018 owing to the increasing concerns regarding the expenses associated with crop yields and production in the region. Canada and Mexico are the most lucrative markets for the vendors active in the regional market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the upcoming years due to rising investments in advanced technologies for ensuring a better yield, especially in China and India. Europe also garnered a significant revenue share of the global seed treatment market in 2018. Germany, France, and Italy are the major country-level markets contributing to the growth of the region.

The seed treatment market has been categorized based on type, application technique, function, crop type, and region.





By type, the global market has been segmented into chemical and non-chemical. The non-chemical segment is further divided into biological and physical. The chemical segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, while the non-chemical segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. In chemical seed treatment, fungicides or insecticides are applied to the seeds to control the diseases associated with seeds and seedlings. The fungicides or insecticides are also used to protect the seeds from the pathogens present in the soil. Moreover, it also prevents pests from eating the seeds. The non-chemical seed treatments offer more advantages over chemical seed treatment as it reduces the use of agrochemicals, further reducing the exposure of the growers to chemicals.

By application technique, the global market has been segregated into dressing, coating, pelleting, and others. The dressing segment held the largest market share in 2018, while the pelleting segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the study period. Seed dressing helps control seed-borne diseases such as bunt, Fusarium, Septoria, and loose smut. They are occasionally applied to stored seeds to prevent disease growth, which would impair the seed’s ability to germinate or the seedling’s ability to grow normally. Seed pelleting is mostly carried out on small seeds, which allows them to be uniform in terms of size and weight, making them more homogeneous and easier to mix and sow.

