Global Solar Outdoor LED Lighting Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2027

Global Solar Outdoor LED Lighting Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Solar Outdoor LED lights are powered by photo-voltaic panels and are majorly used in street lighting. The market growth is primarily driven by growing environmental concerns amongst the consumers regarding clean sources of energy such as Solar Power and Wind power. Furthermore, increasing deployment of solar panels is expected to drive the market growth in near future. As in May 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced that the US has reached 2 million Solar PV installations. The surge in the demand can be witnessed from the fact that it took 40 years to reach the 1 million mark for installation while only 3 years to reach the 2 million mark. Also, according to Solar Means Business Report of 2018, 35,000 projects are operating in the USA which produce more than 7000 megawatts of energy which cover 70% of all the commercial solar capacity plants installed in the country. Apple leads the company rankings with 393.3MW of installed capacity of solar power generation followed by amazon with 329.8 MW of installed capacity. Other major companies also have adopted the solar energy with Walmart, Switch, Target, Google etc. The report also states a decrease of 63% in the installation cost of the on-site commercial solar PV system over the last decade. The technological advancement and increased capacity and efficiency has boosted the market growth. However, high costs and maintenance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

ALSO READ: https://marketersmedia.com/global-solar-outdoor-led-lighting-market-2020-covid-19-impact-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027/88972977

The regional analysis of global Solar Outdoor LED Lighting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing deployment of solar panels in the region coupled with escalated consumer awareness. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising government initiatives and surging investments in clean sources of energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Solar Outdoor LED Lighting market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carmanah

Hubbell

Leadsun

Solar Lighting International, Inc.

Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify Holding

Hollandia Power

Shenzhen Spark

EXIDE Industries

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-packaging-market-2021-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Street Lights

Flood Lights

Garden Lights

Spotlights

Area Lights

by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-fiber-tissue-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/broadcast-switcher-market-2021-global-industry-sales-consumption-and-key-players-analysis-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-04

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Solar Outdoor LED Lighting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metalworking-lubricant-2021-market-analysis-by-product-application-region-and-segment-forecasts-to-2024-2021-01-06

https://thedailychronicle.in/