Global Spices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Spices Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14,512.6 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period. Spices are seeds, fruits, roots, barks, or other parts of the plants, which are primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food products.

The growth of the global spices market is driven by the growing preference for packaged spices and the rising popularity of cross-cultural cuisines. However, the volatility in spot prices is hampering the growth of the market. The growing awareness pertaining to the health benefits of spices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific constituted a dominant share of the spices market in 2018 and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for exotic and authentic flavors. India followed by China are among the lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The growing adoption of cross-cultural cuisines followed by increasing demand for exotic and authentic flavors has increased the sale of different and novel spices in the region. The market in Europe held the second-largest market share during the review period. Globalization has inspired consumers to search for new flavors. This has influenced several European manufacturers to introduce spice blends of cross-cultural cuisines.

The trend followed by the manufacturers in the European spices market is offering products in small packaging. This allows the consumers to try out new spices in a smaller portion, which is projected to boost the growth of the retail spices market in the coming years. The awareness regarding the health benefits of spices is increasing in the Western market. Besides, organizations such as the European Spice Association and AYUSH are promoting the use of spices, which is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Spices Market has been segmented on the basis of Product Type, Category, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By product type, the global market has been divided into garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, pepper, and others. The others segment accounted for maximum market share in 2018 whereas, the ginger segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. The others segment includes spices such as cardamom, chili, coriander, celery seed, fennel, fenugreek, tamarind, clove, onion, nutmeg, paprika, anise, mace, mustard seed, saffron, sesame, vanilla, pimento, achiote, and blends, among others.

By category, the market has been divided into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. Conventional spices are grown using pesticides, herbicides, and other forms of agricultural chemicals to increase the yield. The sale in the organic segment is increasing significantly over the last few years owing to shifting preference toward organic ingredients and additives among consumers.

