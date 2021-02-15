Global Precision Farming Tools Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Precision Farming Tools market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Farming Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Precision Farming Tools market is segmented into

Monitoring and Sensing Devices

Automation & Control Systems

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Climate Sensors

Irrigation Control Systems

Other

Segment by Application, the Precision Farming Tools market is segmented into

Harvesting

Irrigation

Sowing

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Precision Farming Tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Precision Farming Tools market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Precision Farming Tools Market Share Analysis

Precision Farming Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Precision Farming Tools business, the date to enter into the Precision Farming Tools market, Precision Farming Tools product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AGCO Corporation

Yara International

Agribotix

Agjunction

Ag Leader Technology

John Deere

Dickey-John Corporation

Teejet Technologies

Precision Planting Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Trimble Navigation Limited

Topcon Precision Agriculture

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Lindsay

First Tractor Co Ltd.

Clean Seed Cap Group.

Kuboto Corp.

Buhler Industries Inc.

CNH Global NV

AG Growth Inc FD

ISEKI & Co Ltd.

Toro Co.

