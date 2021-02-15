Global Impact on CARAMEL Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), steady growth is anticipated in the global caramel market over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Caramel adds distinct color, flavor, and taste to food items which makes it desirable for use in various bakery, confectionery, beverages, ice creams, and other edible items. Caramel is widely used in the food industry. Caramel is no longer limited to the traditional confectionery sector and has spread across various food products as a popular ingredient. The diversity of uses of caramel across the food industry is a key factor in boosting the growth of the global Caramel Industry.

The diverse flavor profile of caramel makes them suitable for a number of applications in food items. Beverages account for a large part of the application of caramel. They are used in soft drinks to add color and eye appeal and also helps in protecting flavors.

Lately, caramel has gained many mentions in print media. Various F&B giants are adding caramel products to their menu which has spurred the market for caramel.

New food & beverages are increasingly being launched with caramel with unique caramel flavor profiles. In addition, due to the growing popularity of caramel flavor, caramel is now being used in nutrition products to cater to a sophisticated target market which further boosts the growth of the market. However, volatility in the price of raw materials is expected to be a restraint to the growth of the global caramel market.

Segmentation

The global caramel market has been segmented based on form, type, and application.

By form, the global caramel market has been segmented into solid, liquid, granular, and powder. The solid segment is dominating the market as it finds high acceptance among caramel manufacturers.

By type, the global caramel market has been segmented into colors, toppings, fillings, flavors, and others. The toppings segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global caramel market has been segmented into bakery, confectionery, beverages, desserts, snacks, and others. The bakery segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the key markets for caramel.

