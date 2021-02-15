Global Impact on COCONUT OIL Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global coconut oil market is rising continually, witnessing a massive demand across the industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and health & wellness. Also, usages of the oil in a number of household applications stimulate the demand in the market. Besides, the vast consumption in the manufacturing of personal care & cosmetic products escalates the market demand. High preference for coconut oil among consumers is a major factor bolstering the market demand exponentially.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Coconut Oil Industry is projected to touch the valuation of USD 8,403.3 MN by 2025, registering approximately 6.37% CAGR during the review period (2018 -2025). The important position that coconut oil holds in all major industries, including F&B, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and biofuel industry, acts as a key tailwind for the growth of the market.

The increase in market demand is predominantly led by the growing awareness of the health benefits of coconut oil across the globe. The populaces in the APAC region have already been well aware of the medicinal benefits of coconut oil in various pharmaceutical & beauty products. On the other hand, consumers in the US and Europe are increasingly relying on this oil for its rich source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), useful in vegan gourmet, weight management products, and health supplements.

Conversely, factors such as price volatility and the demand-supply gap act as a considerable barrier to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, technological advances in yielding techniques would support the growth of the market over the review period, increasing coconut production. Besides, the substantial R&D investments would keep influencing the market growth in the year to come.

Coconut Oil Market – Segmentations

The report has been segmented into three major dynamics.

By Type : Virgin and Refined Coconut Oil.

By End-user : Industry, Food, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

