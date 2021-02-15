Global Impact on CHANGING FASHION Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

With sports and fitness assuming the structure of a massive trend, the athleisure market is poised for long term sustained growth. As per a report launched by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global athleisure market is headed for a respectable growth rate over the forecast period (2018-2023). The prevalence of fitness culture on a global scale has given rise to athleisure fashion. Athleisure can be defined as the fusion of sportswear and fashion. Athleisure market has gained huge momentum among consumers due to which numerous fashion and luxe retailers are eyeing upon capturing a share of the global Athleisure Industry.

Changing fashion trends are likely the primary driver of the market. This can be attributed to the use of outerwear which can be worn in public places, offices, malls, and so on. Advertisements as well as endorsements by athletes and celebrities can lead to high demand of the market in the coming years. The influence of social media can positively impact market growth.

Innovations in textiles and growing expendable income levels of consumers are factors predicted to trigger market demand. This is supplemented by health-conscious consumers preferring comfortable apparel. Considerable investments in research and development (R&D) by apparel makers for enhancing the strength and durability of these textiles can augur well for the market. The use of online channels for selling aging merchandise can be a plus for the athleisure market.

Segmentation

The global athleisure market has been segmented based on apparel type, end-use, and distribution channel.

By apparel type, the athleisure market has been segmented into sneakers, yoga pants, shorts, sports bras, leggings, tights & joggers, sports jackets, and others.

By end-use, the athleisure market has been segmented into men and women.

By distribution channel, the athleisure market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the athleisure market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is the largest athleisure market. The existence of various market players in the region coupled with the influx of various new brands in the region has provided lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, growing disposable income and celebrity endorsements in the region has spurred the demand for high-end sports apparels which is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, presence of expertise in fabric techniques and presence of affluent consumers are other motivating factors

