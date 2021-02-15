Global Impact on SKIN LIGHTENING Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Analysis

The global skin lightening products market is anticipated to grow at a favorable CAGR between 2019- 2023, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Skin lightening products comprise synthetic and natural products that lighten the skin tone as well as offer an even skin complexion via reducing the content of melanin in the skin. Scrubs, face masks, cleansers and toners, creams and lotions, and others are the different types of skin lightening products that are available in both organic and conventional types and used by both women and men.

Market Overview

The global Skin Lightening Industry is slated to display a phenomenal CAGR from 2019 to 2023 (forecast period). It can touch a significant mark by 2023 owing to the large birth witnessed globally. The market demand can rise in the coming years due to its disposable nature, convenience of use, awareness of hygiene, and economical prices. The shift to natural blends to produce Skin Lightening due to the reported cases of rashes and itchiness caused by synthetic materials can bode well for the market.

Rising investments in research and development by product manufacturers for increasing the moisture retention capacity is likely to drive the market growth. The high sales of dry wipes as compared to wet wipes due to its portable and lightweight nature is an indicator of the large scope of Skin Lightening. Furthermore, incessant travelling, patient cleaning, and hand cleaning can induce its high demand and amp up the market revenue earnings till 2023.

Segmentation

By end user, the skin lightening products market is segmented into women and men. Of these, the women segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the skin lightening products market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. The store-based segment is again segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others. Of these, the store-based segment (specialty stores) will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the skin lightening products market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the APAC region is predicted to have lions share over the forecast period. Large population size, increase in disposable income, wide product availability, increased penetration of offline and online channel of cosmetics, and increasing cases of hyperpigmentation are adding to the global skin lightening products market growth in the region.

The global skin lightening products market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Increased inclination towards these products and demand for eco-friendly skin lightening products that have bioactive extracts are adding to the global skin lightening products market growth in the region.

