Global Impact on SHAPEWEAR Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Analysis

The global shapewear market is projected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2019-2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The purpose of shapewear is in helping to reshape the body that includes straightening the body posture, lifting the sagginess, and flattening the bulges.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7273

Numerous factors are adding to the global Fitness Shapewear Market growth. These factors, according to the recent Market Research Future report, comprise a growing sports & fitness industry, the advent of superior fabrics, demand for lightweight fabrics, celebrity branding, and evolved garment design. Besides, the availability of different types of products such as saree shapewear, body briefs, singlets, body shapers, corsets, control camisoles, and others are adding to the global shapewear market growth.

Also read: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662554.html

On the contrary, increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of wearing shapewear such as acid reflux, breathing problems, and blood clots are factors that may impede the global shapewear market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global shapewear market based on type and distribution channel.

Also read: https://articlescad.com/shapewear-market-analysis-forthcoming-developments-future-investments-to-2023-195138.html

By type, the global shapewear market is segmented into body shapers, corsets, long legs, control camisoles, seamless, body briefs, and others. Of these, corsets will command the largest share in the shapewear market over the forecast period as this works wonders to maintain the lower back and stomach tucked in for the right posture and better shape. Seamless shapers, on the other hand, are predicted to grow at the fastest pace owing to its minimal visibility inside just any form of clothing.

Also read: https://markets.financialcontent.com/dowtheoryletters/news/read/40961534

By distribution channel, the global shapewear market is segmented into non-store-based and store-based. Of these, the store-based segment is predicted to lead the shapewear market during the forecast period for higher market penetration and visibility. Market players are predicted to expand through collaborations and mergers to new locations globally, thereby increasing the number of store-based retail in the coming days. The non-store-based segment, on the other hand, is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period for ease of buying and rising internet penetration. Growing athleisure market and increasing disposable income are likely to help the market to grow further over the forecast period.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mobile-ai-market-to-touch-usd-1028-billion-at-2952-cagr-by-2023-mobile-ai-market-size-share-growth-forecast-demand-opportunities-and-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-19

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/