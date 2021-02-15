Digestive Health Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Insight

Due to health advantages associated to Digestive Health Products, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage.

Health awareness and rise of stomach related issues have prompted the growth of Digestive Health Products in the daily diet of individuals. Health benefits gained out of Digestive Health Products are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growing consumer awareness regarding digestive health has also given an impetus for the increased demand of this sector. Other factors such as changing lifestyle, busy work schedule have led consumers to opt for fast food which often result in digestive issues, thereby impacting the growth of Digestive Health Products market. The increasing cases of digestive disorders including mal-absorption, decreased food intake, bacterial overgrowth etc. as well as the old age people’s population is found to be more prone to digestive issues which support the sale of the products. The increasing demand for probiotic products is also one of the major drivers for digestive health food and drinks.

Competitive Analysis

With the entry of industry players in the Digestive Health Products segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The end-user industries are inclined towards product promotions through social media, magazines and other mediums in order to reach out to customers.

The key players profiled in Digestive Health Products Market report are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Klaire Labs (Australia), ProThera (U.S.), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Alimentary Health (Republic of Ireland), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), and Nestec SA (Switzerland) among many others.

Market Segments

Global Digestive Health Products Market has been divided into ingredients, form, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Ingredients: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Digestive Enzymes, Polyphenols, and Others

On The Basis Of Form: Capsules, Tablets, Chewable, Liquids, and Others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store based, and Non-store basedOn The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global Digestive Health Products market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Digestive Health Products is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to increasing health consciousness and popularity of dietary supplements in that region. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and improved disposable income in that region. The consumption of Digestive Health Products in developing counties like India and China is expected to grow in upcoming years.

