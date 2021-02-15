Global Impact on PLANT-BASED BEVERAGES Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Plant-based beverages encompass a variety of products such as ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, fruit and vegetable juices, and nut milk. These products offer add-on values along with taste. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment reveals that the global Plant-Based Beverages Industry Value is expected to mark a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report further highlights that the market valuation is estimated to reach USD 388.42 Bn by the end of 2023.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6516

Animal activism and veganism have led to accelerated adoption of plant-based beverages across the world. In addition, the growing lactose intolerant population is further expected to boost the future trajectory of the plant-based beverages market in the forthcoming years. These beverages have been able to expand their market presence as an alternative without compromising on taste or nutrient. It is presumed to exhibit a similar trend across the review period.

Also read: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662491.html

The large-scale prevalence of chronic diseases have raised awareness among the global population, thus, motivating them to change lifestyle and food habits. This, in turn, has opened new avenues of growth opportunities for the market participants by fueling demand for plant-based beverages.

Also read: https://articlescad.com/plant-based-beverages-market-by-applications-report-with-latest-trends-forecasts-till-2023-195038.html

Key players are focusing on robust branding strategies for strengthening their footholds in the global market. Nevertheless, the growth of the markets for rival products such as probiotic drinks and sugar-free carbonated beverages is prognosticated to check the expansion of the plant-based beverages market in the upcoming years.

Also read: http://finance.losaltos.com/camedia.losaltos/news/read/40961534/CNC_Machine_Market_size_to_register_a_5_CAGR_|_Market_Research_Future_

Global Market for Plant-Based Beverages – Segmental Analysis:

This MRFR report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global plant-based beverages market based on source, type, and distribution channel. By source, the market is segmented into fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and leaves, soy, and others. Among these, the seeds and leaves segment is poised to contribute most significantly towards the growth of the plant-based beverages market over the assessment period.

By type, the plant-based beverages market has been segmented into RTD tea & coffee, juices, plant-based milk, and others. The juices segment has been estimated to reach a valuation of USD 222.5 Bn over 2023. The advantages offered by juices such as removal of toxins, minimization of cancer probability, etc. are responsible for the rapid expansion of its market presence.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/military-software-market-global-size-growth-latest-application-share-recent-trends-and-better-investment-opportunities-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/