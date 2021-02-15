Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence in Transportation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental
Magna
Bosch
Valeo
ZF
Scania
Paccar
Volvo
Daimler
Nvidia
Alphabet
Intel
Microsoft
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Offering
Hardware
Software
by Process
Data Mining
Image Recognition
Signal Recognition
Segment by Application
Semi & Full-Autonomous
HMI
Platooning
