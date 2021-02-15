Global Impact on Gluten-free Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global gluten-free products market is likely to grow at a 9.51% CAGR between 2017- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Gluten-free food products are those made from either gluten-free flour or naturally occurring gluten-free foods such as fish, unprocessed meat, fruits and vegetables, and others. These food products are usually recommended for people who are gluten intolerant and suffering from celiac disease. Gluten-free foods offer an array of health benefits such as promotes weight loss, reduces the risk of heart disease and diabetes, increase energy level, promote digestive health, and improve cholesterol levels, among others.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4902

Elevation in demand for nutritional products is one of the primary factors driving the global Gluten-free Market Size over the forecast period. Further, Gluten-free have a vast opportunity of application in the food & beverages and the animal feed industries. The harmful impact on the environment due to the use of chemicals and other toxic substances to produce crops has led to ascension for sustainable food products. Since these insects don’t emit any gases that are toxic to the environment, a higher inclination towards the consumption of them as food, over products that pose harm is evident in the coming years. However, limited availability of such Gluten-free and the absence of a regulatory system is expected to market growth for Gluten-free over the review period.

Also read: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662359.html

Various factors are adding to the Gluten-Free Products Industry share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include rising prevalence of celiac diseases and irritable bowel syndrome, promotional activities and advertisement activities of these food products in different retail chains through weekly circulars and flyers, prevention of health disorders like metabolic syndrome, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity, stroke, diabetes, and heart diseases, increasing awareness about healthy diets, and rising cases of diseases resulting from unhealthy lifestyles.

Also read: https://articlescad.com/gluten-free-products-market-analysis-by-key-opportunities-trends-and-forecasts-2023-194780.html

On the contrary, the high price of gluten-free products may limit the global gluten-free products market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global gluten-free products market based on type and distribution channel.

Also read: https://markets.financialcontent.com/streetinsider/news/read/40958140

By type, the global gluten-free products market is segmented into prepared foods, meat products, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery, and others. Of these, the bakery and confectionery segment will lead the market over the forecast period. It is likely to grow at a 9.91% CAGR.

By distribution channel, the global gluten-free products market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. Of these, the store-based segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 9.23% CAGR.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/handheld-counter-ied-market-size-growth-latest-application-share-recent-trends-and-better-investment-opportunities-by-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/