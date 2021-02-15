Global And Japan Travel Agencies Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Global Travel Agencies Scope and Market Size

Travel Agencies market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Travel Agencies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International and Domestic Airline Bookings

Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings

Accommodation Bookings

Cruise Bookings

Car Rental

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporations

Individual Travelers

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Travel Agencies market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Travel Agencies market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Asia World Enterprise

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Central America Travel Services

Regency Travel & Tours

Adelman Travel Group

AdTrav Travel Management

Atlas Travel International

Balboa Travel Management

Cain Travel

Expedia

Frosch International Travel

Global Crew Logistics

Kintetsu International Express

Montrose Travel

Omega World Travel

Ovation Travel Group

Thomas Cook

Travel and Transport

Travelocity

Travelong

TravelStore

TripAdvisor

Uniglobe Travel International

World Direct Travel

