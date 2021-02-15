Global HMI Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

This report studies the global HMI Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global HMI Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The functionality of Human Machine Interface (HMI) software can vary considerably. Many software packages are HMI clients used with a variety of control products, such as DCSs, PLC, PACs or PC-based data acquisition systems. In addition to performing visualization functions, many of these HMI client software packag-es are also used for performing monitoring functions, such as alarming, as well as for data storage and printing management reports. Some of the more sophisticated packages also perform control functions. ARC considers script language programming to be an inherent function of an HMI client software package, rather than control and programming.

The increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants is one of the primary factors behind the growth of this market. Manufacturing plants implement automation systems to increase the efficiency of the project and reduce the operational cost. Many vendors provide customizable HMI solutions and HMI devices running on third party software, which enables the end-users in designing analytical models. Process visualization and data availability is a necessity in manufacturing plants which is facilitated by HMI software by providing real-time data availability, reducing direct human interference in operations, and reducing process time.

The increase in the usage of wireless and cloud based technology in manufacturing plants as one of the primary trends behind the growth of the HMI software market. Vendors have started manufacturing wireless enabled products that are compatible with HMI software as wireless and cloud based technologies provide better connectivity and improved efficiency of plants. Cloud based technology enables the users to access and edit data from anywhere. Functions such as data transferring and data gathering enable end users in making strategic decisions. The ease of access and usability of these technology are the reasons why users are implementing wireless and cloud-based technologies and vendors are modifying the HMI software to incorporate new technologies.

In 2017, the global HMI Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

AdroIT Technologies

Beijer Electronics

Brainchild Electronic

B-Scada

COPA-DATA

Elipse Software

Inductive Automation

National Instruments

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proprietary Software

Hardware-Independent and Open Source Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Metals and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Packaging

Semiconductor and Electronics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of HMI Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HMI Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

HMI Software Manufacturers

HMI Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

HMI Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the HMI Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

