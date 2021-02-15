Video Management Software (VMS) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

A video management system, also known as video management software or a video management server, is a component of a security camera system.
Among verticals, the government agencies are expected to continue to dominate the Video Management Software Market over the forecast period, due to the extensive adoption of video surveillance systems in this sector.
In 2018, the global Video Management Software (VMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Axxonsoft
Milestone Systems
On-Net Surveillance Systems
Exacq Technologies
3VR
Verint Systems
Genetec
March
Wavestore
Einfochips
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analog-based VMS
IP-based VMS
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing and automotive
Transportation and logistics
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Management Software (VMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
