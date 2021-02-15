Video Management Software (VMS) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

A video management system, also known as video management software or a video management server, is a component of a security camera system.

Among verticals, the government agencies are expected to continue to dominate the Video Management Software Market over the forecast period, due to the extensive adoption of video surveillance systems in this sector.

In 2018, the global Video Management Software (VMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Axxonsoft

Milestone Systems

On-Net Surveillance Systems

Exacq Technologies

3VR

Verint Systems

Genetec

March

Wavestore

Einfochips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analog-based VMS

IP-based VMS

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing and automotive

Transportation and logistics

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Management Software (VMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Management Software (VMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Management Software (VMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

