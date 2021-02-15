Global Impact on Organic Cocoa Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) indicates a strong growth trend in the global organic cocoa market which is expected to attain a valuation of USD 12.36 Bn by the end of 2024. The global organic cocoa market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.38% over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4161

The market for organic cocoa has exhibited dynamic growth over the years due to towering consumer awareness regarding food safety. Additionally, the growing trend of organic food consumption pattern is a key factor in enhancing the growth of the global organic cocoa market.

Also read: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662079.html

The growth of the global Organic Cocoa Industry can be stemmed from its diverse application in various industries, especially in chocolate production. The global market for premium chocolate has grown significantly in recent years driven by increasing consumer awareness of premium chocolates and escalating interest from major players in the premium chocolate segment which has created opportunities for the global organic cocoa market.

Also read: https://articlescad.com/organic-cocoa-industry-trends-insights-competitor-strategy-and-forecast-to-2024-194370.html

Motivated by the strong demand for organic food, farmers are attracted to switch to organic farming methods which helps them command more price for their produce. In addition, the governments in multiple countries are encouraging farmers to convert to organic farming practices which in turn, boosts the growth of the global organic cocoa market.

On the other hand, the market growth might be constrained by volatility in the price of organic cocoa. Other restraining factors include lack of consistency in quality and irregularities of supplies.

Also read: http://business.decaturdailydemocrat.com/decaturdailydemocrat/news/read/40958140/Insulator_Market_to_touch_a_valuation_of_USD_14.42_billion_by_2025

Segmentation

The global organic cocoa market has been segmented on the basis of application which includes functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionery, personal care products, and others. The bakery and confectionery segment accounts for more than 40% share of the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surging consumer preference for chemical-free healthy ingredients in food products which are expected to generate high demand for the product. The functional food & beverages segment is expected to be the second largest segment and attain a valuation of more than 40 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The personal care products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment and capture a CAGR of 13.33% over the forecast period.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-cabin-upgrades-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-98673-million-by-2025-2021-01-19

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/