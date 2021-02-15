Metal Nanoparticle Market, Industry Segments, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, by 2025

Global Metal Nanoparticle Market Research Report: By Metal (Gold, Silver, Iron, Copper, Platinum, Graphite, Titanium and Others), Synthesis Process (Chemical Method, Physical Method and Biological Method), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical, Food & Beverage and Others), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2025.

Market Overview

Metal nanoparticles are micron-scale pure metals synthesized by chemical, physical, or biological processes. Metal nanoparticles are antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial, which drives their demand in the healthcare sector.

Based on metal, the global metal nanoparticles market has been segmented into gold, silver, iron, copper, platinum, graphite, and others. The gold nanoparticles segment dominated the market in 2017 and is likely to remain the largest during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for gold nanoparticles in manufacturing antibacterial and antimicrobial drugs and medical equipment. In addition, they are used as preservatives in food and cosmetic products and as whitening and anti-aging agents in various cosmetic products. The increasing demand for these nanoparticles in the healthcare and personal care and cosmetics industries is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the global COVID 19 Impact on Metal Nanoparticles Market has been categorized as healthcare, electronics and semiconductor, personal care and cosmetics, food & beverage, and others. The healthcare segment held the majority market share in 2017. The technological advancements in the medical field and the widespread application of metal nanoparticles in the treatment of chronic diseases are expected to be the key factors fueling demand in the years to follow.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global metal nanoparticles market are American Elements (US), EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd (China), Strem Chemicals, Inc. (US), Meliorum Technologies Inc. (US), Hongwu International Group Ltd (China), Nanoshel LLC (US), Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK), Cerion LLC (US), BBI Solutions (UK), Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan), Nanocomposix (US), US Research Nanomaterials Inc. (US), Nanocs Inc (US), and Avansa Technology & Services (India).

Market Segmentation

The global metal nanoparticles market has been segregated on the basis of metal, end-use industry, and region.

Gold, silver, iron, copper, platinum, and graphite are the major metals considered for the global metal nanoparticles market.

By end-use industry, the global metal nanoparticles market has been segmented into healthcare, electronics and semiconductor, personal care and cosmetics, food & beverage, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global metal nanoparticles market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the healthcare and electronics and semiconductor industries. In addition, metal nanoparticles are used as food and cosmetic preservatives, which is expected to fuel market growth in the region during the review period.

The North American market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industry and increased expenditure on healthcare research.

