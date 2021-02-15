Estate Management Maintenance Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

In 2018, the global Estate Management Maintenance Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Mapcon CMMS

SAP

AppFolio

Building Engines

Yardi Voyager

RealPage

Rent Manager

Buildium

ResMan

OnSite Property Manager

Propertyware

Entrata

Angus AnyWhere

Greenhouse PM

TOPS Professional

LiveTour

TenantCloud

MRI Residential Management

SiteLink Web Edition

BuildingLink.com

ActiveBuilding

Cozy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Homeowners’ Association (HOA)

Hospitality

Student Housing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Estate Management Maintenance Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Estate Management Maintenance Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Estate Management Maintenance Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

