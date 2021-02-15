Transportation Management System Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Transportation Management System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GmbH

Blujay Solutions

Mercurygate

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys

TMW Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods and Retail

Parcel and Package

Fire Station

Hospital

Travel and Tourism

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

