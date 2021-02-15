Global Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Forecast

Registering a CAGR of 8.2%, the Global Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to USD 9.53 Billion by 2025.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8257

In 2017, there were approximately 693,000 robot-assisted procedures performed in the US. The market for surgical dressings and disposables is directly proportional to the demand for robotic surgery equipment and accessories for neurosurgery, spinal, and minimally invasive (laparoscopic, gynecological, urological, digestive tract, colorectal, and cardiac) surgeries.

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@healthcaremrfr/FqW-ISEQ7

The market is dominated by numerous established players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in March 2019, Vomaris Innovations launched Procellera FlexEFit antibacterial wound dressing, an advanced wound care dressing product line powered by V.DOX technology.

Market USP/Influencers

Surgical dressings and disposables are essential in all healthcare verticals and, thus, the growth of the healthcare industry would directly drive the growth of the global surgical dressings and disposables market. Strategic initiatives, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, government approvals, and expansion of manufacturing facilities by major competitors are expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://sites.google.com/view/market-research-trends/surgical-dressings-and-disposables-market-know-the-latest-covid19-impact

Segmentation

By Product Type:

Surgical Dressings: The segment has been further divided into primary dressings and secondary dressings. The growth of the segment is directly related to the number of surgeries performed globally. There were more than 450 million surgeries performed in 2018 globally. This number is expected to increase, especially in developing countries with the modernization of healthcare infrastructure. The increasing number of surgeries would directly drive the growth of the surgical dressings segment, which is currently larger. Disposables: This segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By End User:

Hospitals: The rise in the number of surgeries is leading to the increased demand for surgical dressings and disposables in hospitals.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers: The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing establishment of such centers in developing and developed nations and government initiatives to promote and establish ambulatory surgery centers.

Home Healthcare: The home healthcare segment is growing due to the increasing use of surgical dressings and disposables to treat wounds and provide long-term care to patients.

Specialty Clinics: This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

By Region

ALSO READ :http://business.am-news.com/am-news/news/read/40956062/Solar_Panels_Market_Eyeing_Phenomenal_Growth_at_a_healthy_20.18_CAGR_|_Market_Research_Future_

Americas: The region holds the largest share of the market. The market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

Europe: The European surgical dressings and disposables market has been classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been categorized as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific surgical dressings and disposables market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa: The market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

3M (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

ConvaTec Group plc (UK)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mechanical-ventilators-market-analysis-size-business-growth-trends-and-projections-by-2027-2021-01-20

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]