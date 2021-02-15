Global Television Advertising (TV Commercial )Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Television Advertising (TV Commercial ) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Scope of the Report:Scope of the Report:Television Advertising (TV Commercial ) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Television Advertising (TV Commercial ) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

CBS

Comcast

News

Viacom

Fisher Communication

Cox Communications

Gray Television

LiveRail

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sun TV Network

The Walt Disney

Time Warner

TBC

TV Today Network

Univision Communication

Vivendi

WPP

Omnicom Group

DENTSU INC.

Publicis Groupe

IPG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

by Form of announcement

AD Hoc Broadcast

Ordinary Advertising

Economic Information

Direct Selling Advertising

Text Ads

Other

by Duration

20 Seconds

60 Seconds

More than 60 Seconds

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Car

Entertainment and Game

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Healthcare Industrial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

