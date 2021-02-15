Global Emulsion Polymers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Emulsion Polymers Market Overview

Emulsion polymers are obtained through polymerization of monomer, surfactants, and water. They are used for making adhesives, paints, and coatings. A new report on the global emulsion polymers market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), estimates that this market could witness a hike in revenue at 7.2% CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In terms of value, the market can be worth USD 4,317.10 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The fastest market driver for the global emulsion polymers market growth is the high pacing demand for emulsion polymers due to robust industry growth of various products whose manufacturing essentially requires emulsion polymers. Emulsion polymers are waterborne solvents. Monomer dissolves in water, and it can act as a substitute for solvent-borne polymers due to its low volatile organic compound (VOC). Benefits of the monomer include better recyclability and high molecular weight due to which its demand is increasing in many end-user industries. Another important market driver for emulsion polymers is increasing demand for paints & coatings in the automotive sector and building & construction sector. Other important market drivers include growing environmental concern regarding solvent-borne polymers and the replacement of such polymers with eco-friendly waterborne polymers that are made from emulsion polymers. However, volatile prices of crude oil can harm the market growth as this product is derived from crude oil and natural gas.

Emulsion Polymers Market Key Players

Prominent players in the global emulsion polymers market analysis include Arkema Co. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (USA), Dī Ai Shī Kabushiki-gaisha (DIC) Corporation (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (USA), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Omnova Solutions Inc. (USA), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia), Trinsea Co. (USA), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

Emulsion Polymers Market Segmentation

The global emulsion polymers market forecast segmentation encompasses application and types. MRFR’s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers adhesive & sealants, paint & coatings, paper & paperboards, and others. With the 30% market share, the paint & coatings application sector is the largest segment among all market segments due to increasing demand from the automotive industry and construction industry to use the improved quality of paints and coatings. Paint manufacturers want paints with improved quality, strength, and heat sensitivity due to which the market is getting the push to adopt new technology. This would subsequently increase usage of emulsion polymers. Other factors supporting the growth of paint & coatings application sector are changing the lifestyle of consumers, growing demand of adhesives in the automotive industry as well as the aerospace industry and improving gross domestic products (GDPs) of developing nations.

By type, the market has been segmented into acrylics, polyurethane dispersions, styrene- butadiene latex, vinyl acetate polymers, and others. In the whole market volume, the acrylic-based emulsion polymers segment generates the largest revenue due to its properties like quick drying ability and water resistance. Acrylic dries the paints quickly and provides good adhesion, strength & quality. Hence, the demand, sales, and use of acrylic in the paints & coatings industry are increasing and subsequently, boosting the emulsion polymers market. Vinyl acetate polymers are also gaining significant growth due to increasing output of water-based adhesive, paper, and wood manufacturing.

Emulsion Polymers Market Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global emulsion polymers industry covers Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Asia Pacific region is the biggest regional market due to the growing construction activities and developing paints & coating industry. In developing countries like China and India, the demand for paints & coatings and demand for adhesives is increasing, driving the demand for acrylics as well. These products are required where the need for infrastructure development leads to the growing construction sector for constructing new buildings. Japan is another economy in this region that has the potential of emerging as a powerful economy.

In Europe and North America, the market can witness steady growth. The strongest economy in North America is the USA, and the economic downturn in the US market after the recession-era has hampered the market growth of emulsion polymers in paints & coatings in various sectors especially in the automotive industry and construction industry. North America anyways has more advanced infrastructure compared to the Asia Pacific region.

