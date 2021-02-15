Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seiko Epson

Sony

Infineon Technologies

AuthenTec

Apple

Siemens

Fujitsu

Philips

LighTuning Technology

Himax Technologies

Upek

STMicroelectronics

ALPS Electric

Idex

Miaxis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Touch Type

Slide Type

Segment by Application

Tablet PC

Smart Phones

Others

