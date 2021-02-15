Global Call Center OutsourcingsMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Call Center Outsourcings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Call Center Outsourcings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Aditya Birla Minacs

Atento

Concentrix

Conduent

Convergys Corporation

Datacom Group

DialAmerica

Firstsource

Focus Services

Genpact

InfoCision Management Corporation

Inktel Direct

iQor

NCO Group

One World Direct

Qualfon

Sitel

Sykes Enterprises

SupportSave

Tech Mahindra

Teleperformance

Televerde

TeleTech

TELUS International

Transcom WorldWide

Ubiquity Global Services

United Nearshore Operations

WNS Global Services

Webhelp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inbound Call Services

Outbound Call Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

