Sex Cord-Gonadal Stromal Tumor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market owing to the increasing prevalence of ovarian cancer in this region and high healthcare expenditure. According to the American Cancer Society, around 22,240 women are likely to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and 14,070 women are likely to die from ovarian cancer, in 2018.

Europe holds the second position in the sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market. The financial support provided by the government towards R&D and technological advancements are expected to drive the European sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market. The increasing healthcare expenditure is also boosting the European sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market.

According to the data suggested by Eurostat, it is observed that among the EU Member States, the highest value of healthcare expenditure was recorded in Germany in 2014, i.e., EUR 321 billion which is further followed by France with EUR 237 billion and United Kingdom with EUR 223 billion. In 2016, the R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry was EUR 35000 million, suggested by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market owing to a huge patient pool and development in the pharmaceutical sector. Healthcare expenditure is found to be boosting in various regions of Asia Pacific. As per the data suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015–2016, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014–2015.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities

Segmentation

The global sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of tumor type, the sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market is classified as granulosa cell tumor, Sertoli cell tumor, thecoma, Leydig cell tumor, Sertoli Leydig cell tumor, gynandroblastoma, and Sex Cord Tumor with Annular Tubules (SCTAT). The granulosa cell tumor is further classified as functioning tumors and non-functioning tumors.

On the basis of diagnosis, the sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market is classified as microscopy immunohistochemistry, tumor marker, ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and others. The tumor marker segment is further classified as inhibin-alpha, calretinin, Melan-A, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market is classified as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, and others. The surgery segment is further classified as salpingo-oophorectomy, abdominal hysterectomy, Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection (RPLND), and radical inguinal orchiectomy. The sub-segment of salpingo-oophorectomy includes unilateral salpingo-oophorectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy.

On the basis of end-user, the sex cord-gonadal stromal tumor market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, cancer research centers, research and academic institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sex cord–gonadal stromal tumor market are Abbott, Abcam plc, Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bio SB Inc., BioCurex, BioModa, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Clarient, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Correlogic Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gen-Probe, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, LiNA Medical USA, Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen, Radient Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veridex LLC, and others.

