Global 4K UHD TV Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global 4K UHD TV market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 4K UHD TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4K UHD TV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 4K UHD TV in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 4K UHD TV manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

LG

SONY

Sharp

Panasonic

Toshiba

Seiki (Tongfang)

Hisense

Skyworth

Changhong

TCL

Konka

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

55 Inch

65 Inch

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

