Global 4K UHD TV Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global 4K UHD TV market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on 4K UHD TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4K UHD TV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 4K UHD TV in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 4K UHD TV manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung
LG
SONY
Sharp
Panasonic
Toshiba
Seiki (Tongfang)
Hisense
Skyworth
Changhong
TCL
Konka
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
55 Inch
65 Inch
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Household
