Global Impact on Air Conditioningt Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global air condition AC market is likely to grow at a notable CAGR between 2019- 2027, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Air conditioning, simply put, is the process to modify the properties of air, especially temperature and humidity, to comforting conditions. It basically helps to improve indoor air quality and thermal comfort. Air condition systems are widely used in industrial, institutional, residential, and commercial sectors.

Various factors are adding to the global Air Conditioning Market Report. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing vehicle production, growing population, rising number of commercial and residential buildings, improved lifestyle, higher disposable income, and improvement in housing standards.

On the contrary, energy regulation norms that are supported by rising consumer awareness, high maintenance cost, and strict power consumption are factors that may limit the global air condition AC market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global air condition AC market based on application, duct type, and types.

By type, the global air condition AC market is segmented into the indoor packaged air conditioner, rooftop air conditioner, split air conditioner, and others. Of these, the split air conditioner segment, will dominate the market over the forecast period for the different benefits that it offers, such as ease of installation, low initial cost, and less noise.

By duct types, the global air condition AC market is segmented into ducted and ductless.

By application, the global air condition AC market is segmented into industrial, institutional, residential, commercial, and others. Of these, the commercial segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for its increasing use in healthcare, clinics, hospitals, hotel and tourism, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global air condition AC market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. The conventional commercial and residential markets of Canada & the US are the key customers of the air condition AC market. Besides, increasing promotional activities, especially from the government to increase the adoption of AC systems that are energy-efficient to cut down energy consumption, is also adding market growth. The US is the key contributor in the region.

