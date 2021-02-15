Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane – a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore ‘unconventional’ gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.

CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, “Notice re Period of ‘13th Five-Year-Plan’: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methane”#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (“CBM”) production under the “13th Five-Year Plan” will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.

The worldwide market for Coal Bed Methane (CBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 20400 million US$ in 2023, from 14300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia Pacific LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon Creek Energy

CONSOL Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell (QGC)

Constellation Energy Partners

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), with sales, revenue, and price of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

