Heart Rate Monitors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The heart rate monitors market is anticipated to grow by US$4118.08 million by 2023 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023. The global heart rate monitors market is driven by growing awareness across the globe regarding health and prevention of various cardiovascular diseases and growing population suffering from diabetes across the globe. These factors have helped shape the heart rate monitors market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the heart rate monitors market could also face challenges such as high cost of wearable heart rate monitors. The details covered in the heart rate monitors market report cover all the aspects of the industry. heart rate monitors market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested heart rate monitors market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.

Heart Rate Monitors Market Segmentation

The global heart rate monitors market has been segmented based on type, indication, and end user.. On the basis of type, the market for heart rate monitors is segmented based on wearable (chest strap, wrist strap, strapless), non-wearable. Additionally, the market on the basis of indication, is segmented into sports and medical. The global market for heart rate monitors is also covered based on the end users segment which is further split into sport medicine centers, hospitals & clinics, professionals, and individuals.

Factors like increasing prevalence of various heart diseases, growing trend of using wearable heart rate monitors, increasing government . Additionally, the heart rate monitors market report provides analysis of these segments. The heart rate monitors market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the heart rate monitors market performance and future.

Heart Rate Monitors Market Regional Overview

Companies in the heart rate monitors market are spread across the world. The heart rate monitors market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American heart rate monitors market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has companies in the heart rate monitors market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the heart rate monitors market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report. The heart rate monitors market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the heart rate monitors market can be found in the market research report.

Heart Rate Monitors Market Competitive Landscape

The heart rate monitors market is supported by increasing prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and growing smartwatch trend. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of heart rate monitors market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the heart rate monitors market growth can be affected due to low technology penetration in developing regions and lack of awareness about homecare products. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the heart rate monitors market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The heart rate monitors market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profile of organizations operating in the heart rate monitors market discusses strategies, growth plans, size, revenue, and mergers and acquisition details of top companies in the heart rate monitors market. New entrants and established players can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the heart rate monitors market research report.

Key players in the global Heart Rate Monitors market:

Some of the major players in this market are

Apple (U.S.) (AAPL)

Garmin Ltd.(U.S.)(GRMN)

Visiomed Group (France)

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co. Ltd. (South Korea) (SSNLF)

Nike (U.S.) (NKE)

Fitbit Inc. (U.S.)

Mio Global (South Korea)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

Omron Healthcare (Japan) Inc.

LG Electronics (South Korea) (LGEJY)

nu-beca & maxcellent co. (Taiwan)

Motorola

Polar Electro (Finland)

TomTom International BV (The Netherlands)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.)(MSI)

Sony (Japan)

Other players are SUUNTO (Finland), MYZONE (U.S.), Wahoo Fitness (U.S.), Moov Inc. (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Bragi (Germany), Jabra (Germany), Decathlon (France), and Scosche Industries. (U.S.)

Heart Rate Monitors Industry News

Protech Home Medical Corp. a U.S. pioneer in the home medical devices market has confirmed that the company has executed a letter of intent to acquire a profitable private respiratory care company with positive net income and 12-month annual revenue of nearly US$7 million. The company Protech aims to acquire is based in the Southern United States.

