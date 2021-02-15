Global Impact on Impact On Sparkling Water Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Analysis

Global Sparkling Water Market has been segregated, by packaging type, into bottles, cans and others. In terms of packaging material, cans draw the most demand in the tonic water market. Ease of consumption and high durability is the major reason for the growth of this segment.

Based on category, the global sparkling water industry has been segmented into plain and flavoured. Among the both, plain sparkling water is projecting to dominate the market. However, flavored sparkling water is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The demand for flavored sparkling water is high in developing countries like China, India and Brazil.

Growing consumption of bottled water rich in minerals such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium, is supporting the growth of Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market. Moreover, efforts by manufacturers towards product innovation followed by product promotion is boosting the growth of the market. Attractive and convenient packaging of the product is also having a positive impact on the growth of the market.

All these factors are projected to contribute to the growth of sparkling water market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

global Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market has also been classified, by distribution channel, as store-based and non-store based. The store-based distribution channel has been further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others

Among the both store-based distribution channel is witnessed to be dominating the market. Ease of product availability and consumer preference towards store-based channel is supporting the growth. However, non-store-based distribution channel is projected to expand at a higher pace over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market are GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (US), Tempo Beverage Ltd (Israel), Reignwood Group (China), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (US), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), The Coca-Cola Company (US), COTT Corporation (Canada), Crystal Geyser Water Company (US) and A.G. BARR p.l.c. (UK)

