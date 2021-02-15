Global Endpoint Security Software MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
F-Secure
Webroot
Sophos
Ahnlab
IBM
Symantec
Bitdefender
Cisco
McAfee
ESET Microsoft
Kaspersky Lab
VIPRE
Trend Micro
Panda Security
Comodo
Kandji
MalwareBytes
Carbon Black
Cylance
CrowdStrike
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Firewall
Intrusion Prevention
Antivirus/Anti-Malware
Endpoint Application Control
Encryption Technologies
Mobile Device Security
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy and Power
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Endpoint Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endpoint Security Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
