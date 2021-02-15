Global Textile Chemicals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Textile Chemicals Market Dynamics

Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that the global textile chemicals market was worth 9.80 million in 2016. The market could achieve a CAGR of more than 3.2 during the forecast period (2014-2022).

Textile Chemicals Market Growth Boosters and Key Barriers

The production and consumption of clothing and other textile products are rising at a fast pace every year. The consumption of apparel and textiles pattern is surging mostly in developing nations like India, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand. Thus, the mounting demand for textile and apparels stimulates the growth of the COVID-19 analysis on textile chemicals market analysis.

Textile chemicals enjoy immense demand on account of the massive production of apparels along with the rising demand for floor coverings, technical textiles, and home furnishings. With the development of new and innovative textile and fabrics, most of the textile chemical manufacturers are increasingly developing products that could benefit future fabrics that are made for construction, functional interior, and medical textiles. With the textile industry coming together to produce and process environment-friendly and sustainable products, the prospect of bio-based chemicals is increasing drastically within the market.

The textile chemical products come in the form of basic mixtures such as starch, surfactants, greases, sulfonated oils, and some surfactants. They are also available as highly specialized chemicals like warp sizes, flame retardants, water repellents, and biocides. Textile chemicals form an integral aspect of essential textile processes such as textile laminating and coating, yarn formation, finishing, and fabric pretreatment. These factors are estimated to have a lucrative effect on the market in subsequent years.

Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation

The global textile chemicals industry has been segmented on the basis of type, and application.

With respect to the type, the market has been considered for pre-treatment chemicals, furnishing chemicals, colorants, coating chemicals, dyeing & printing chemicals, and others.

The applications enlisted in the report are home furnishings, apparel, industrial textiles, technical textiles, and others.

Textile Chemicals Market Regional Insight

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW) are the key markets for textile chemicals.

Asia Pacific is the highest gaining market for textile chemicals. Apparels industry is the main segment accruing massive revenues in the regional market. This could be owing to the surging demand among consumers along with expanding population in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and China. Other than this, coating and sizing chemicals enjoy massive demand in various other countries in the region. Moreover, increasing number of research and development (R&D) centers and availability of cheap labor are expected to promote market growth. Lenient rules and regulations by government also benefit the market in the region.

In North America, the popularity of e-commerce and the subsequent rise in trade of diverse products is having a positive effect on the packaging industry. This is apparent from the growth prospects in the packaging machinery industry in the region. The influx in this demand for packaging goods is anchored by the expanding textile industry, with a number of packaging materials being made of textile products. On top of that, booming economy in the region, which gives rise to the disposable personal income allows people to splurge on high-priced home furnishing textiles as well as floor coverings like carpets.

A spate of technological advances taking place across Europe boosts market growth. Various renowned players in the region are striving to develop new technologies to back the growth of the textile chemicals market growth. The apparels industry stands as the leading industry in Europe, further stimulating growth of the textile chemicals market.

