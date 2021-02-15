Global Ablation Catheters Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Global Ablation Catheters Market Overview

The global ablation catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Ablation is the removal of a part of biological tissue, usually by surgery. Surface ablation of the skin (dermabrasion) is carried out by lasers (laser ablation), chemicals (chemoablation), by freezing (cryoablation), or by electricity (fulguration). Catheter ablation is a minimally invasive procedure in which a physician advances a flexible thin tube (catheter) through the blood vessels of the heart to ablate (stop) abnormal electrical pathways (signals) in the heart tissue.

Global Ablation Catheters Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for ablation catheters is primarily driven by the rise in prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia with the rise in the elderly population. The rising prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is one of the major driving factor leading to growth of the ablation catheters market. The CAD is the most prominent cause of death globally and is expected to lead during the forecast period. According to WHO, it is estimated that CAD will be responsible for a total of 11.1 million deaths, globally by 2020. In Europe, one in every seven European women dies of CAD, and in case of men, the percentage varies from 16% to 25%.

In addition to its impact on mortality, CAD is a leading cause of morbidity and loss of quality of life. This makes CAD a major public health problem, exerting heavy economic costs.

Advances in healthcare led companies to develop innovative ablation catheters that help reduce the procedural duration and offer better ablation than previous generation devices. Next-generation advanced devices are safe, efficient, and cost-effective and provide better outcomes.

For instaces, Boston Scientific’s IntellaTip MiFi XP Temperature Ablation Catheter is one such device that uses MicroFidelity (MiFi) sensor technology with embedded mini-electrodes on the tip.

However, the risk associated with ablation procedures, the high cost of ablation procedures, stringent regulatory approval process and lack of skilled electrophysiologists may hinder the market progress.

Global Ablation Catheters Market – Segment Analysis

By Product type, the ablation catheters market is segmented into multielectrode ablation catheters and single point ablation catheters. The multielectrode ablation catheters share the most established market due to its prominent advantages reduce the duration of ablation procedures, improve the making of contiguous lesions, and prevent certain complications associated with unipolar RF energy.

