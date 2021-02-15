Global Vision Processing Unit Market Research Report 2020

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Vision Processing Unit Market Worth. The growth sectors of the Vision Processing Unit Market Worth are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its “Vision Processing Unit Market” report, reveals that the worldwide market size of vision processing unit market is anticipated to increase to USD 3.8 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2018. MRFR also reveals that the vision processing unit market can progress at a lucrative CAGR of 20% in the years of assessment of 2018 to 2025.

Market Synopsis

Vision processing units (VPUs) are a kind of microprocessors that ease time and energy needs of CPUs by taking on image processing and video streaming tasks. Although, the technology is new, its increasing demand in integrated technology platforms and surge in the need for performance enhancement at low costs are expected to be the underlining causes for the vision processing unit market to surge. As a result of the growing focus on the development of microprocessor technology, advances in microprocessor manufacturing has lead in the lowering costs of production of visual processing units. In addition, the increase in need for decreasing processing loads on CPUs is also expected to encourage the market growth. The increase in the adoption of vision processing units in autonomous vehicles can prompt the expansion of market of the visual processing units due to enhanced safety offered by them. The application of VPUs in the highly competitive smartphone market and the drastic cut-off in power consumption by these devices due to the same can encourage growth of the market. On the downside, mounting complexities in integration and the governance of visual processing speed by video stream input speed can restrict the market expansion.

Market Segmental Analysis

The vision processing unit market study is done by type and end-user. By type, the market is segmented into drones, ADAS, smartphones, cameras, AR/VR. Robotics, and wearables. By end user, the market is classified into consumer electronics, security and surveillance, automotive, and others. The other segment comprises manufacturing and military. The extensively use of VPU in modern electronics featuring video and image streaming capabilities, such as laptops, smartphones, and digital cameras to improve quality and productivity of processors are expected to propel the expansion of the market. The application of ADAS in the automotive industry is considered to be another cause for the market to surge.

Detailed Regional Study

The growing demand for specialized VPUs among the end-users in the North America is expected to surge the regional market. The robust technology base and improved economy of VPUs manufacturers in the region are likely to contribute to the expansion of the visual processing unit market in the region. The Europe market is likely to gain high revenue as investors are investing heftily in vision processing units manufacturing.

Market Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd in South Korea, in the first quarter of 2019, released Exonys 9 series that finds high application in automobiles and smartphones.

