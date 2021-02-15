Global Gas Detection Equipment Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market.

Industry Insight

As per the market research

study by Market Research Future (MRFR), in the past years, the global Gas

Detection Equipment Market was esteemed at an average level. The market is

predicted to achieve a substantial value till the end of 2025, registering an exponential

CAGR in the years (2019 -2025). The report study has analyzed the revenue

impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market

operators, and disrupters, which is reflected in this analysis.

Top Impacting Factors

The global market of gas detection equipment is

witnessing exceptional growth owing to mounting awareness towards worker safety

in manufacturing units such as oil & gas, medical, mining, refining, and

other industries are anticipated to boost the market growth. The gas detection

equipment can identify the prevalence of harmful gases in the environment and raise

the alarm to prevent accidents. This feature has surged the demand for the

equipment, thus affected its market to a great extent. By this, the study

depicts that the market could witness a high valuation in the forecast period.

The study further identifies that factors such as

escalating investment in research and development activities by giant and top

companies will lead to improved product efficiency, which could stoke the

demand for newer equipment. Even various government bodies and industry associations

have formulated regulations that need to adhere to maintain a safe work

environment. These measures have also been causative to the growth of the

market for the forecast period.

Moving forward, another factor, such as a growing

preference for wireless detectors, is also considered as one of the key

motivating factors of the portable gas detection equipment market. With this,

wireless gas detectors are beneficial to measure gas concentrations in hard to

reach the environment, accomplished of detecting toxic gases, and most notably

are easily installed at relatively low prices. It can detect a host of gases

such as carbon dioxide, oxygen, and sulfur dioxide. These factors make wireless

gas detectors suitable for remote sensing of flammable and poisonous gases in

hazardous environments. Thus, due to these factors, the global market of gas

detection equipment is also on the verge of observing high-end valuation in the

future time frame.

Segmentation of Market: Gas Detection Equipment

The global gas detection

equipment market is further segmented and studied among products, technology,

and end-use.

Among the product segment, the global market has

included a fixed gas system and a portable gas system.

Among the technology segment, the global market

has been divided into single-gas detection and multi-gas detection.

Among the end-use segment, the global market has

included commercial, household, and industrial sectors. Among these, the

industrial sector has been segregated into chemicals & specialty chemicals,

oil & gas, semiconductors, mining, water treatment, and others.

Regional Framework

Geologically, the global gas detection equipment

market has been studied among the

major regions- Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Out of these regions,

Asia-Pacific is approximate to occupy the largest market share during the

estimated period, owing to the swelling number of Greenfield projects in the

region. The countries in the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and the

Philippines, are hopeful of doubling the consumption of gases to reduce the

import dependence, which is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the

region in the gas detection equipment market.

Also, some stringent regulations of government for

workplace safety in several countries of the region are the crucial factor

behind the lead position of North America. In fact, North America’s portable

gas detection equipment market is also projected to grab a significant share in

terms of revenue in the market, owing to the mounting demand for this equipment

in the oil & gas industry and improved infrastructural developments in

countries. Also, mounting production of shale gas coupled with technological

advancements in extraction is a factor expected to boost the escalation of the

market in the US.

The Middle East & Africa region is also lined

up to account for moderate revenue share in the global portable gas detection

equipment market in support of rising measures required for a safer workplace.

Top Market Contenders

The top market players in the

global gas detection equipment market are listed as Industrial Scientific (US),

RKI Instruments, Inc. (RKI) (US), MSA (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Germany), Honeywell International (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric

Co. (US), General Electric Company (US), and Sensor Electronics (US).

