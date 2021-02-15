Residential Solar Energy Storage Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Leading Players, Current Trends, Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Business Opportunities

Market Highlights

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market is projected to be valued at USD 100 Million by 2026, with 14% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Residential solar energy storage equipment is used to store solar energy harnessed from solar panels. Energy storage can be defined as a technology that provides a source of power as and when required without backsliding to conventional energy sources. These energy systems are efficient and can be used whenever needed.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10024

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global residential solar energy storage market in terms of share: MRFR

The global residential solar energy storage market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily as countries in the region are extensively focused on developing solar energy sources to reduce carbon emissions. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the availability of low-cost equipment in the country. In North America, the US held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the high demand for off-grid electricity. In Europe, Germany held the largest market share in 2019 due to extensive government support to adopt solar energy. While the residential solar energy storage market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in Italy during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electricity in the country. In the Middle East & Africa region, Saudi Arabia held the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing need for renewable electricity in the country. However, the residential solar energy storage market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in UAE, as the country’s government is focused on increasing its share of renewable energy in the nation’s energy mix.

The global residential solar energy storage market has been segmented based on battery type and installation. Based on the battery type, the global market is divided into lead-acid, lithium-ion, sodium-sulfur, and others. The lead-acid segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing installations of residential solar equipment. Based on the installation, the global market is segmented into the rooftop and ground-mounted. The rooftop segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period as residential end-users are increasingly focusing on the adoption of off-grid electricity.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market is expected to grow at 14% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global residential solar energy storage market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global residential solar energy storage market by battery type, installation, and region.



Battery Type Lead-Acid Lithium-ion Sodium Sulfur Others



Installation Roof Top Ground Mounted



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

The key players operating in the global residential solar energy storage market are ABB, LG Chem, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd, General Electric, Tesla, AEG Power Solutions, NextEra Energy, Inc., Abengoa, BrightSource Energy, Inc., Acciona, Evergreen Solar, Alpha Technologies, SunPower Corporation, and Solarwatt.

Read more related insights:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/offshore-pipeline-market-2021-covid-19-impact-size-trends-growth-analysis-share-overview-dynamics-competitive-landscape-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-09?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/offshore-pipeline-market-2021-covid-19-impact-size-trends-growth-analysis-share-overview-dynamics-competitive-landscape-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-09?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/small-scale-lng-market-2021-covid-19-impact-leading-players-current-trends-market-challenges-growth-drivers-and-business-opportunities-2021-02-10?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/biofuels-market-2021-covid-19-impact-business-strategies-future-growth-study-industry-key-growth-factor-analysis-and-competitive-landscape-2021-02-10?tesla=y

https://www.tanews.us/marketresearchfuture/advanced_lithium_ion_batteries_market_2021_covid-19_impact_key_players_supply_forecast_to_2023

https://www.tanews.us/marketresearchfuture/oilfield_casing_spools_market_2021_covid-19_impact_key_players_supply_consumption

https://www.tanews.us/marketresearchfuture/mobile_offshore_drilling_unit_market_2021_covid-19_impact_key_players_supply_forecast_to_2023

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/