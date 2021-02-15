Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market by material (paperboard, adhesives, inks, waxes) by product (corrugated & solid fiber boxes, set-up paperboard boxes, folding paperboard boxes) by application (durable goods, food & beverages, paper & publishing, chemicals) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global corrugated and paperboard boxes market include:
- Mondi Group t(Austria)
• Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)
• International Paper Company (U.S.)
• Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)
• Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (U.S.)
• Cascades Inc. (Canada)
• DS Smith Plc (U.K.)
- Klabin S.A.(Brazil)
• Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)
• Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited (China)
• Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.)
• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan)
• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
• Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• WestRock (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of material, the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market have been categorized into the following segments:
- Paperboard
• Adhesives
• Inks
• Waxes
