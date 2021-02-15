Global Server Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Server management software refers to a software, designed to run on web servers to manage all its aspects via a web interface. Server management software enables a user to gain access and monitor servers & other devices automatically on the network. The introduction of server management software helps in providing a platform to build, deploy, and manage servers which eventually help in providing better efficiency.

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of server management software applications across various industry verticals.

In 2018, the global Server Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Server Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Server Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Datadog (U.S.)

SolarWinds MSP (Canada)

ManageEngine (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (U.S.)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.)

BMC Software (U.S.)

Central Solutions (U.S.)

Server Density (UK)

Percona (U.S.)

Infrascale (U.S.)

Adaxes (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

IT

Others

