Global Cosmetic Products Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global cosmetic products market by type (skin care products, hair care products, makeup & color cosmetics, deodorants & perfumes, others), by product-category (organic, herbal, oil-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, cosmetic stores, e-commerce, drug stores, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global cosmetic products market include:

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

• Avon Products, Inc (U.S.)

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

• Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

• Kao Corporation (Japan)

• Unilever (U.K.)

• Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

On the basis of type, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

Skin Care Products

• Hair Care Products

• Makeup & Color Cosmetics

• Deodorants & Perfumes

• Others

On the basis of product-category, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:

Organic

• Herbal

• Oil-Free

• Alcohol-Free

• Cruelty-Free

• Others

