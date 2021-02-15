Global KVM Market Research Report 2020

KVM Market Share

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on KVM Market Share. The growth sectors of the KVM Market Share are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Nearly many months since the world declared a national lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic, Market Research Future found in its new study on the global KVM market 2020 that it would regain its footing with new scores. The market would be achieving USD 1,155.8 Million valuations by the year 2025 and stagger at 2.7% CAGR. The years of growth could be observed from the year 2016 to 2025.

Top Impacting Factors

Controlling various devices requires multiple remote control devices that would lead to augment costs, improved power consumption, and surged complexities in handling and management. KVM is often used in data centers and substantial electronic centers where multiple servers are required to be monitored. These products can result in cost savings for the administrator and also result in space savings with limited cable cluttering issues. These features have created many possibilities for the global KVM market to expand at a rapid pace.

As the hefty demand for KVM has increased, the market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by product performance. The foremost companies own the advantages of better performance, better technical, more abundant product types, and immaculate after-sales service. Subsequently, they take the majority of the market share of the high-end market, resulting in future inflation of the market at a higher rate. Therefore, looking towards the future years, the price gap between diverse brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be variation in gross margin in the coming years.

Furthermore, MRFR indicates that although sales of KVM products brought many opportunities, the study recommends the new entrants just investing hugely with technical advantage; the support would enter into the KVM market at a sufficient rate in the forecasted period. The growth of the global market is ambitious by the rise in the number of data centers across the globe. Besides, video, keyboard, and mouse (KVM) offer numerous benefits such as energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and space reduction, which have surged applications in the healthcare, media & entertainment, and government sectors. The technology of KVM has been in the market for several decades; however, with technological advancements, the system has evolved significantly.

Segmental Analysis

The global KVM market has further been studied over a segmental basis, which includes type, product, control, OS support, and vertical.

In terms of type segment, the market has included a digital KVM matrix and analog KVM matrix.

In terms of the product segment, the market has included KVM extenders, KVM switches, and KVM matrix manager.

In terms of the control segment, the market has included Ethernet, USB, infrared, RS-232, RS-485, and others.

Industry Players

The top industry players in the Global KVM Market are listed as Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (Germany), Black Box Corporation (US), SmartAVI, Inc. (US), Adder Technology Ltd (UK), Raritan (US), IHSE GmbH (Germany), Icron (Canada), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd (Hong Kong), Gefen (US), APANTAC LLC (US), ABB (Switzerland), KVM Tech (Austria), Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada), Network Technologies Inc. (US), Raloy Inc (US), RGB Spectrum (US), Matrox (Canada), and Thinklogical (US).

