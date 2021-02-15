Global Luxury Hotels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Hotels market will register a 2.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 213350 million by 2025, from $ 190270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Hotels, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Hotels market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Hotels companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Room

F&B

SPA

Other

