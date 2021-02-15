Global PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING Market Research Report 2020

Programmatic Advertising Market Report

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Programmatic Advertising Market Report. The growth sectors of the Programmatic Advertising Market Report are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3134

Programmatic advertising market is growing rapidly owing to factors like increasing use of online services and smartphones. Programmatic advertising is anticipated to grow faster than any other digital channels and will be prime method of trading digital media during the forecast period.

Programmatic advertising has been segmented on the basis of device, ad formats and end users. The end users segment further comprises of education, finance, media and entertainment, retail and travel. In retail sector, programmatic advertising helps in delivering results by identifying the audiences and serving them personalized advertisements according to the browsing behavior.

ALSO READ : https://erealtyexpress.com/uncategorized/163402/programmatic-advertising-market-report-is-expected-to-reach-approx-usd-150-billion-by-2023-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis/

Mobiles are most used devices that offer higher penetration into the advertising market ultimately driving the market share of programmatic advertising market. Mobile display and mobile videos are responsible for generating more revenue owing to increase in number of users. On the other hand, lack of high tech devices and premium inventory are major factors restraining the growth of programmatic advertising market. Lack of awareness is another factor restraining the growth of programmatic advertising market.

The market share is expected to grow based on the growth of total addressable market. Another major factor driving the market growth is increasing use of mobile phones and ultimately strong penetration of these devices into the programmatic advertising market.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1656453

According to Market Research Future Analysis, programmatic advertising market has been valued at approx. USD 150 Billion by the end of forecast period with 22% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the programmatic advertising market – Rubicon Project (U.S.), Adroll (U.S.), Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.), DoubleClick (U.S.), Choozle (U.S.), AdReady (U.S.), DataXu (U.S.), Centro, Inc. (U.S.), PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.) and Outbrain (U.S.) among others.

ALSO READ : https://international-industry-news.tumblr.com/post/627600392340094976/programmatic-advertising-market-upcoming-trends

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Programmatic advertising has been segmented on the basis of type, device and ad formats. Video consumption and video advertising help in connecting with the audience on a different platform and this has led to the growth of programmatic advertising market. Programmatic advertising helps in retargeting audience by identifying them and serving them with personalized ad content. U.S. and U.K. account for highest share of advertising display market while China accounts for only one fourth share of the market. Hence there is plenty of scope for growth of the market in China.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

ALSO READ : http://market-newsflash.over-blog.com/2020/08/programmatic-advertising-market-upcoming-trends-growth-drivers-and-challenges-forecast-to-2025-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis.html

Global Programmatic Advertising Market Research Report- Forecast 2023 | MRFR

Global Programmatic Advertising Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22% by Forecast to 2023,…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/