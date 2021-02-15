Global VCSEL Market Research Report 2020

VCSEL Market Size

Innovators are tapping a specialized semiconductor laser diode, vertical-cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL), to achieve diversified industrial applications. Industries that are highly influenced by the emerging technology are telecommunication, electronics, data centers, and healthcare. The high cachet of VCSEL technology in these affluent sectors can lay a ground work for its market to evolve. Market Research Future (MRFR), an emerging market research report dealer, studied undercurrents influencing the VCSEL market.

MRFR findings reveals the growth scope of the VCSEL market. Across 2018 to 2025, the VCSEL global market can surge at 17.1% CAGR owing to the penetration of VCSEL in telecom and consumer electronics industries. The potential of VCSEL technology to redefine 3D printing, automation, radar, LIDAR, smartphone, laser printers, and speed data communication solutions and services can upsurge the market value by 2025.

In 2018, CSEL market was estimated at USD 1.65 Bn. On conclusion of the review period, the VCSEL market can gain USD 4.86 Bn; predicts MRFR. The increase in VCSEL technology exercised across different fields to deliver more productive solutions can gain considerable traction. In September 2018, Osram introduced its foremost VCSEL. Osram is a German light solution developer with this launch marked its exploration in 3D sensing applications. In Feb 2020, Vixar, a start-up by Osram unveiled its 10W VCSEL chip for 3D sensing. The 10W power, 940nm-wavelength chip provides superior efficiency that are aimed to achieve wide application range of 3D sensing. Contributions by VCSEL dealers are likely to boost dynamics of the market. Gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), and indium phosphide (InP) are materials used in the fabrication for VCSEL diodes. The high demand for GaN and its easy accessibility can support the expansion of the market.

Key players are working on strategies that can improve sale. Mergers and acquisition remains as the promising traditional method to gain traction. In 2019, NXP Semiconductors NV, an American Dutch semiconductor provider, and Movandi, a reputed venture based startup in Irvine and Lindfield, collaborated to provide millimeter wave solutions for 5G network. The partnership offered benefits of NXP’s digital networking with Movandi’s innovative RF transceiver. It delivered systems architecture that supported high-performance 5G solutions gleaned from VCSEL. ROHM, an integrated service manufacturer in Japan, started its production building construction at Apollo plant in Chicago.

The high production capacity to meet the rise in demand for silicon carbide (SiC) for power devices was achieved by the incorporation of VCSEL technology. North America VCSEL market can dominate through the forecast year. Asia Pacific VCSEL market is expected to emerge across the review period. MRFR states that the rise in demand for RF amplifiers to attain high data transmission rate and power are causing the rise in the VCSEL adoption. In addition, the increase in the deployment of VCSEL for energy & power applications, along with the need to achieve high productivity for IT & telecom equipment under the aegis of VCSEL can prompt its market across different regions. It can be concluded that the future of VCSEL market is promising.

