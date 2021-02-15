Global MMWAVE SENSORS AND MODULES Market Research Report 2020

Introduction to mmWave Sensors and Modules

Millimeter waveband refers to the subset of microwave or radio wave spectrum band that comes under the broad segment of wireless data transmission. Millimeter-wave radios do not require very big antennas, and are much smaller than Wi-Fi and other types of wireless connectivity technologies. The latest scope of the global millimeter waves technology market includes sensors as well as modules like satellite communication systems, telecommunication equipment and radar communication systems.

mmWave sensors and modules find extensive use in virtual reality devices, providing HD audio as well as video transmission. Given the requirement for small-sized components, the technology is used in mobile devices to induce extremely secure transmission of data. The mounting demand for high-speed data in mobile phones as well as mobile broadband, high- definition multimedia, over-the-top (OTT) services and high-definition gaming can boost the demand for mmWave sensor and modules in the coming years.

What are mmWave Sensors?

mmWave sensors are used for transmitting signals at a wavelength falling in the millimeter (mm) range. This is quite a short wavelength within the electromagnetic spectrum, which acts as a significant advantage of the technology. In addition, the system components’ size including as antenna needed for processing mmWave signals is tiny. Another significant benefit of short wavelengths includes a high resolution, which drives the demand for mmWave sensors and modules across the globe.

mmWave sensors are highly popular because of the following reasons:

Huge absolute bandwidths.

MmWave can be easily focused and steered with the use of standard optical techniques.

The technology is highly directional.

The technology has the ability to penetrate any type of materials, including drywall, clothing, and plastic.

More on mmWave Sensors and Modules

The mmWave sensors and modules have the ability to perform even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions like smoke, rain, thunderstorm, and fog with minimal noise. In many cases, mmWave sensors and modules are far more superior compared to microwave- or infrared-based sensor technologies.

A spurt in the adoption rate of mmWave sensors and modules has been noted in automotive radar applications like advanced avionics navigation systems, instrument landing systems (ILS) and automotive long-range radar (LRR). Recently, Panasonic Corporation launched a high-precision and wide-angle scanning millimeter-wave radar technology that makes use of very high-frequency radio waves. The technology has the capacity to detect objects in the range of 40 meters in just 0.1 seconds.

